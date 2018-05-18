  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/18 10:25
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 39 143 23 51 .357
Markakis Atl 42 168 30 56 .333
Gennett Cin 42 159 21 52 .327
FFreeman Atl 42 157 30 51 .325
Cabrera NYM 38 150 23 48 .320
Kemp LAD 41 129 13 41 .318
Arenado Col 38 139 22 44 .317
Dickerson Pit 39 152 22 48 .316
Pham StL 36 125 30 39 .312
Posey SF 35 129 17 40 .310
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; 2 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Franco, Philadelphia, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.