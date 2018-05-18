BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 40 154 46 56 .364 JMartinez Bos 42 163 29 56 .344 Simmons LAA 41 152 26 52 .342 MMachado Bal 43 165 26 56 .339 Brantley Cle 32 130 19 44 .338 Lowrie Oak 42 169 17 55 .325 MDuffy TB 30 121 9 39 .322 DGordon Sea 41 168 24 54 .321 Castellanos Det 39 152 21 48 .316 Lindor Cle 42 175 36 55 .314 Home Runs

MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Happ, Toronto, 5-3; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3.