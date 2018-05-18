  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/18 10:11
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 40 154 46 56 .364
JMartinez Bos 42 163 29 56 .344
Simmons LAA 41 152 26 52 .342
MMachado Bal 43 165 26 56 .339
Brantley Cle 32 130 19 44 .338
Lowrie Oak 42 169 17 55 .325
MDuffy TB 30 121 9 39 .322
DGordon Sea 41 168 24 54 .321
Castellanos Det 39 152 21 48 .316
Lindor Cle 42 175 36 55 .314
Home Runs

MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Happ, Toronto, 5-3; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3.