AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Muslim men perform an evening prayer marking the first eve of the holy month of Ramadan on the Indonesian island of Bali.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, South Korean soldiers stand guard at a post near the border truce village of Panmunjom, after North Korea canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest U.S.-S. Korean military exercises.

In Seoul, South Korea, Buddhists carry lanterns in a parade during the Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate the upcoming birthday of the Buddha on Tuesday.

Malaysian reformist Anwar Ibrahim waves to supporters after receiving a royal pardon that paved the way for his political comeback as a prime minister-in-waiting following his alliance's stunning election victory.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

