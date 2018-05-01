  1. Home
Central Taiwan university adds gender-neutral restrooms

NCCU latest university in Taiwan to implement gender-neutral restroom

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/18 09:47

NCCU breaks through the gender barrier. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Chung Cheng University (NCCU) in Chiayi opened the campus' first gender-neutral restrooms on May 17.

Currently there are four gender-neutral bathroom stalls on the NCCU campus. Each includes a urinal and either a squat style or western style toilet and there is also a handicapped option, according to CNA.  

NCCU told the press yesterday that "LGBT has become a generic term used to generally refer to anyone who is not heterosexual and that the population is increasingly respectful of all sexual orientations and gender identities," reported CNA. 

The university said that using the restroom is an essential part of everyone's daily life and dividing the restrooms according to one's psychological or physiological identity can cause issues and unwanted attention. A gender-neutral style restroom avoids this conflict. 

Several universities and schools in Taiwan have already featured gender-neutral options, including Soochow University, Shih Hsin University, Hua Fan University, and Minsheng Junior High School. 

 
