Tour of California Results

|Thursday
|At Elk Grove, Calif.
|Men
|Stage 5
1. Fernando Gaviria, Quick-Step Floors, 4 hours, 4 minutes, 34 seconds.
2. Caleb Ewan, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
3. Peter Sagan, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
4. Rick Zabel, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.
5. John Murphy, Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources, same time.
6. Sean Bennett, Hagens Berman Axeon, same time.
7. Lucas Sebastian Haedo, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling, same time.
8. Ivo Oliveira, Hagens Berman Axeon, same time.
9. Alexander Kristoff, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
10. Travis McCabe, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling, same time.
|Overall Standings
1. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC Racing Team, 16 hours, 55 minutes, 29 seconds.
2. Egan Bernal, Team Sky, 23 seconds behind.
3. Daniel Martinez, EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, 37 behind.
4. Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott, 1 minute, 7 seconds behind.
5. Tao Geoghegan Hart, Team Sky, 1:15 behind.
6. Rafal Majka, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:29 behind.
7. Brandon McNulty, Rally Cycling, 2:08.
8. Laurens De Plus, Quick-Step Floors, 2:13.
9. Kristijan Durasek, UAE Team Emirates, 2:15
10. Brent Bookwalter, BMC Racing Team, 2:34.
|Women
|Stage 1
1. Kendall Ryan, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, 3 hours, 7 minutes, 8 seconds.
2. Emma White, Rally Cycling, same time.
3. Annette Edmondson, Wiggle Highs, same time.
4. Alexis Ryan, Canyon-Sram, same time.
5. Coryn Rivera, Team Sunweb, same time.