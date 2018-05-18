10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. WHAT MUELLER HAS SAID ABOUT HIS RUSSIA PROBE

Nothing. And in the year since he was appointed special counsel, that is rattling just about everyone involved.

2. WHO IS CONFIRMED TO LEAD THE CIA

The Senate confirms Gina Haspel as the first female director of the CIA following a difficult nomination process that reopened an emotional debate about brutal interrogation techniques.

3. NEW YORK COURT SAYS TRUMP CAN'T DELAY DEFAMATION LAWSUIT

The court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against Trump, at least for now.

4. SURVIVORS OF CHINA'S FAR WEST POLITICAL CAMPS DETAIL ORDEAL

According to Muslim Chinese former detainees, the program aims to rewire their thinking and reshape their identities. Chinese officials say ideological changes are needed to fight Islamic extremism.

5. WHERE A VOLCANO ERUPTS ANEW

Hawaii's Kilauea spews a steely gray plume of ash about 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

6. WORRYING TURN IN CONGO EBOLA OUTBREAK

As the virus spreads to a crossroads city of more than 1 million people, it marks the first time the vast, impoverished country has had to fight the lethal virus in an urban area.

7. WHY TRUMP NEEDS TO ACT SOON ON NAFTA

If the U.S. can't cut a deal with Mexico and Canada in the next week or two, Trump could abandon the pact he's lambasted as a job-killing disaster.

8. MAN'S RANT AGAINST SPANISH-SPEAKING WORKERS COULD HAVE CONSEQUENCES

State lawmakers want to file a formal complaint against an NYC lawyer caught on video threatening to call immigration enforcement on restaurant workers after he heard them speaking Spanish.

9. FATHER OF THE BRIDE TO MISS OUT ON ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle says her father will not be able to attend her wedding to Prince Harry due to health problems.

10. 'SOLO' IS A BATTLE FOR THE SOUL, AND TONE, OF 'STAR WARS'

The troubled production for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" comes at a potentially precarious moment for Disney's lucrative "Star Wars" empire.