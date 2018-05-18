John Reed Named BND Commission Chairman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--John Reed was unanimously elected to serve as chairman of the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) during the board’s meeting Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Local businessman Esteban Guerra also was sworn in as the BND’s newest commissioner, along with John Wood, who served as the previous chairman and was reelected to his second four-year term on the commission on May 5.

Reed is chairman for two years and continues to serve alongside BND Vice Chairman Sergio Tito Lopez and Secretary Ralph Cowen, who were also unanimously elected to serve as part of the executive board.

Outgoing Commissioner Carlos Masso, who did not seek reelection, welcomed Commissioner Guerra by placing a Port of Brownsville ceremonial lapel pin onto his jacket. Masso served as a BND commissioner for 12 years and served as chairman from 2008-2010.

Reed previously served as chairman from 2010-2012. The BND has elected authority for the Port of Brownsville in Brownsville, Texas.

