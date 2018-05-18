Gov't approves $10B deal to overhaul VA medical records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government has approved a $10 billion deal to overhaul the electronic health records of millions of veterans. It's part of a bid to improve wait times and expand access to doctors outside the Veterans Affairs system.

The aim of the contract with Cerner Corp. is to provide veterans easy access to their health records upon leaving active-duty service and when they receive medical treatment at a VA facility or a private doctor referred by the VA.

Acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement that the 10-year deal would make much-needed improvements that "will modernize the VA's health care IT system and help provide seamless care."

The contract with Cerner, which designed the Pentagon's electronic records system, is one of the largest in VA's history.