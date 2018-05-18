AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, May 18

thru 20, Dallas — golf, US PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson.

thru 20, Williamsburg, Virginia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Kingsmill Championship.

thru 20, Antwerp, Belgium — golf, European Tour, Belgian Knockout.

thru 20, Rome — tennis, ATP-WTA, Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

thru 27, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.

thru 20, Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark — ice hockey, world championship.

New Delhi — cricket, IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs. Chennai Super Kings.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby, Hurricanes vs. Queensland.

thru 19, US — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of California.

SATURDAY, May 19

London — football, FA Cup final: Chelsea vs. Manchester United.

Berlin — football, German Cup final: Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

India — cricket, IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders.

Baltimore — horse racing, Preakness Stakes.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Stormers, Blues vs. Crusaders, New South Wales vs. Highlanders, Sharks vs. Chiefs, Lions vs. ACT, Jaguares vs. Bulls.

SUNDAY, May 20

thru 26, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.

thru 26, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.

thru 26, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg.

thru 26, Nuremberg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Nuernberger Versicherungscup.

India — cricket, IPL: Delhi Daredevils vs. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab.

Le Mans, France — motorcycling, French MotoGP.

thru 27, Bangkok — badminton, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

MONDAY, May 21

thru 28, Baku, Azerbaijan — cycling, BMX world championships.

TUESDAY, May 22

Mumbai, India — cricket, IPL playoff.

WEDNESDAY, May 23

Kolkata, India — cricket, IPL playoff.

THURSDAY, May 24

thru 28, London — cricket, England vs. Pakistan, 1st test.

thru 27, Fort Worth, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

thru 27, Ann Arbor, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGAd Volvik Championship.

thru 27, Virginia Water, England — golf, European Tour, BMW Championship.

FRIDAY, May 25

Kolkata, India — cricket, IPL playoff.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Hurricanes, Melbourne vs. Sunwolves, Jaguares vs. Sharks.

SATURDAY, May 26

Kiev, Ukraine — football, Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool.

Eugene, Oregon — athletics, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs. vs. New South Wales, Queensland vs. Highlanders, Bulls vs. ACT, Stormers vs. Lions.

SUNDAY, May 27

Monte Carlo — auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.

Mumbai, India — cricket, IPL final.

thru June 10, Paris — tennis, French Open.

Indianapolis — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.