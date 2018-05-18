BC-GLF--Belgian Knockout Scores,0169
Belgian Knockout Scores
By The Associated Press
Format: 36 holes stroke play; top 64 advance to 9-hole medal matches
Thursday
Rinkven International GC
Antwerp, Belgium
Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71 (36-35)
First Round
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|36-31—67
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|35-32—67
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|33-34—67
|Ryan Evans, England
|36-31—67
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|33-34—67
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|35-32—67
|Nico Geyger, Chile
|36-31—67
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|34-34—68
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|34-34—68
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|34-34—68
|Sam Horsfield, England
|34-34—68
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|35-33—68
|James Heath, England
|35-33—68
|Thomas Linard, France
|36-33—69
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|35-34—69
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|36-33—69
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|35-34—69
|Victor Perez, France
|35-34—69
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|37-32—69
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|37-32—69
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|36-33—69
|Eric van Rooyen, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|35-34—69