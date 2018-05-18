  1. Home
BC-GLF--Belgian Knockout Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/05/18 06:00
BC-GLF--Belgian Knockout Scores,0169 Belgian Knockout Scores

Thursday

Thursday
Rinkven International GC
Antwerp, Belgium
Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71 (36-35)
Format: 36 holes stroke play; top 64 advance to 9-hole medal matches
First Round
Matthew Baldwin, England 36-31—67
Thomas Detry, Belgium 35-32—67
Jorge Campillo, Spain 33-34—67
Ryan Evans, England 36-31—67
Jeff Winther, Denmark 33-34—67
Gavin Green, Malaysia 35-32—67
Nico Geyger, Chile 36-31—67
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 34-34—68
Nick Cullen, Australia 34-34—68
Benjamin Hebert, France 34-34—68
Sam Horsfield, England 34-34—68
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 35-33—68
James Heath, England 35-33—68
Thomas Linard, France 36-33—69
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 35-34—69
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 36-33—69
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 35-34—69
Victor Perez, France 35-34—69
Josh Geary, New Zealand 37-32—69
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 37-32—69
David Drysdale, Scotland 36-33—69
Eric van Rooyen, South Africa 35-34—69
Lucas Herbert, Australia 35-34—69