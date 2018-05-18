  1. Home
BC-SOC--German Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/05/18 05:21
German Football Standings
Germany Bundesliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bayern 34 27 3 4 92 28 84
Schalke 34 18 9 7 53 37 63
Hoffenheim 34 15 10 9 66 48 55
Dortmund 34 15 10 9 64 47 55
Leverkusen 34 15 10 9 58 44 55
RB Leipzig 34 15 8 11 57 53 53
Stuttgart 34 15 6 13 36 36 51
Eintracht 34 14 7 13 45 45 49
Moenchengladbach 34 13 8 13 47 52 47
Hertha Berlin 34 10 13 11 43 46 43
Bremen 34 10 12 12 37 40 42
Augsburg 34 10 11 13 43 46 41
Hannover 34 10 9 15 44 54 39
Mainz 34 9 9 16 38 52 36
Freiburg 34 8 12 14 32 56 36
Wolfsburg 34 6 15 13 36 48 33
Hamburger SV 34 8 7 19 29 53 31
Cologne 34 5 7 22 35 70 22