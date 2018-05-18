BC-SOC--German Standings
BC-SOC--German Standings
By Associated Press
2018/05/18 05:21
Germany Bundesliga
|German Football Standings
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bayern
|34
|27
|3
|4
|92
|28
|84
|Schalke
|34
|18
|9
|7
|53
|37
|63
|Hoffenheim
|34
|15
|10
|9
|66
|48
|55
|Dortmund
|34
|15
|10
|9
|64
|47
|55
|Leverkusen
|34
|15
|10
|9
|58
|44
|55
|RB Leipzig
|34
|15
|8
|11
|57
|53
|53
|Stuttgart
|34
|15
|6
|13
|36
|36
|51
|Eintracht
|34
|14
|7
|13
|45
|45
|49
|Moenchengladbach
|34
|13
|8
|13
|47
|52
|47
|Hertha Berlin
|34
|10
|13
|11
|43
|46
|43
|Bremen
|34
|10
|12
|12
|37
|40
|42
|Augsburg
|34
|10
|11
|13
|43
|46
|41
|Hannover
|34
|10
|9
|15
|44
|54
|39
|Mainz
|34
|9
|9
|16
|38
|52
|36
|Freiburg
|34
|8
|12
|14
|32
|56
|36
|Wolfsburg
|34
|6
|15
|13
|36
|48
|33
|Hamburger SV
|34
|8
|7
|19
|29
|53
|31
|Cologne
|34
|5
|7
|22
|35
|70
|22