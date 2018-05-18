2 Syrian nationals indicted in pro-Assad hacking scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two Syrian nationals have been indicted in a computer hacking scheme that targeted the White House, Harvard University, U.S. Marine Corps and news media outlets, including The Associated Press.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging Ahmad 'Umar Agha and Firas Dardar with conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment says the men were members of the Syrian Electronic Army, which hacked computers to spread propaganda supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In 2013, Syrian Electronic Army hackers allegedly sent a tweet from The Associated Press' Twitter account falsely claiming a bomb had exploded at the White House and injured President Barack Obama.

Both men were originally charged in 2014 and are still at large. A third man pleaded guilty in 2016 to having a limited role.