Republican says leaders discuss votes on 2 immigration bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican lawmaker says GOP leaders have discussed scheduling House votes on two immigration bills as a way of ending the party's internal battle over the issue.

The Republican says one bill would resemble a measure backed by conservatives that would curb legal immigration and open the door to building President Donald Trump's prized wall with Mexico. The second would be more narrowly aimed at providing young "Dreamer" immigrants a chance to stay in the U.S. permanently, a goal of many moderate Republicans as well as Democrats.

The lawmaker says details of the measures remain in flux and a third, unspecified bill is possible. He says it could take a week or two to reach a final agreement.

The Republican spoke on condition of anonymity to describe confidential conversations.