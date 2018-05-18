After upset Iraqi vote, US prepares to embrace a former foe

WASHINGTON (AP) — After an upset election in Iraq, the U.S. is preparing to work hand in hand with the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr (mook-TAH'-duh ahl-SAH'-dur) and his movement. That's despite the fact that his militias fought and killed American troops who invaded Iraq 14 years ago.

Like many Iraqis, Washington was caught off guard when a coalition organized by al-Sadr took the largest share of the recent parliamentary vote. Although al-Sadr won't become prime minister, his movement will have an outsize role in building the next government.

Al-Sadr has evolved over the years and now portrays himself as a populist corruption-fighter. U.S. officials involved in Iraq policy say the Trump administration is cautiously optimistic he can herald the formation of a broad-based government that tolerates a continuing American presence and curtails Iran's influence.