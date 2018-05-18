The State of Manufacturing 2018: Profits Boom but Workforce Crisis Looms

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--To say that times are good for Minnesota manufacturers would be an understatement. According to the tenth annual State of Manufacturing®, a comprehensive survey project sponsored by Enterprise Minnesota ( www.enterpriseminnesota.org ) and its partners, manufacturers have almost a surreally high level of optimism with expectations of record revenues, record profitability, record-level of investment in their companies, and increased wages. Sixty-four percent anticipate economic expansion – a record high in the survey’s history and twice the rate it was two years ago.

The sobering counterweight to this enthusiasm is the anticipated workforce shortage. The challenges of attracting and retaining both skilled and unskilled workers loom large and may impede the growth of the industry. Notably and for the first time, large and urban manufacturers are indicating an increased urgency about workforce issues, narrowing the traditional gap that past State of Manufacturing surveys have revealed between Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota’s concerns over attracting and retaining qualified workers.

Specifically, 48 percent of survey respondents said that attracting and retaining a qualified workforce is one of the biggest challenges they face that might negatively impact future growth; that’s up 13 points from 34 percent in 2017. And yet an unexpectedly small number of manufacturers are preparing their operations for this shortage, whether by improved leadership training, increased productivity, or strategic planning. For example, barely half (53 percent) are using a formal strategic planning process to prepare for the shortage.

Health care continues to be a major concern for Minnesota’s manufacturers, topping the list of issues for the tenth time in the ten years of the survey. Respondents’ worry about health care has shown a slow rise in intensity, topping out this year at 60 percent and beating out “attracting qualified workers” by 13 percent.

Two-thirds (67 percent) of respondents support the recent Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, though the actual impact to a company is uncertain; 45 percent of respondents say that it will help their organization and 42 percent predict that it will have no impact.

“This year’s survey is as much about revealing questions as it is uncovering answers,” said Bob Kill, Enterprise Minnesota president and CEO. “The ability of Minnesota’s manufacturers to weather the crisis – and come out stronger – will depend on how well they prepare for its challenges rather than react to them. Comprehensive strategic planning, automation and technology, deliberate training and recruitment programs, along with community collaborations will be more important than ever.”

Rob Autry, president of Meeting Street Research has been pollster for all ten years of the survey. Throughout the month of March, he conducted telephone interviews with over 400 manufacturing executives representing a geographically proportional cross-section of Minnesota. The survey was complemented by 14 focus groups of manufacturing leaders, high school and college students interested in a manufacturing career and – for the first time this year – parents of a current or recent high school student. The poll has an error rate of +/- 4.9 percent.

