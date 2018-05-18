Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper

UNCASVILLE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Dodge is bringing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction with a charity sale of the last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper. The vehicles will be auctioned together on Super Saturday, June 23, at Barrett-Jackson’s 3rd Annual Auction at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and 100 percent of the hammer price will benefit the United Way on behalf of the Dodge brand. In addition, a 10 percent buyer’s premium will be added to support Barrett-Jackson’s yearlong Driven Hearts campaign and benefit the American Heart Association. Dodge announced its initial plans to auction the end-of-an-era Challenger SRT Demon and Viper vehicles – “The Ultimate Last Chance” – in April during Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach Auction in Florida.

“We’ve already had some incredible charity moments in 2018 – including surpassing the $100 million mark in total funds raised for charity – and many of our great partners like Dodge have been a big part of supporting our philanthropic efforts over the years,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Dodge has stepped up in a big way with a truly special last-chance opportunity, bringing a combined 1,485 horsepower with the highly coveted Demon and Viper. We are honored to provide this platform for Dodge to help support the United Way and American Heart Association, and look forward to rocking the house when these spectacular cars roar across the auction block.”

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rattled the windows with its debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, grabbing attention with its 840-horsepower rating, street-legal drag radial tires and record-setting performance – first front-wheel lift in a production car as certified by Guinness World Records and world’s fastest quarter-mile production car (9.65 seconds ET/140 mph), certified by the National Hot Rod Association. Production of the Challenger SRT Demon is limited to one model year and a total of 3,300 units (3,000 U.S./300 Canada).

Production of the American hand-built V10-powered Dodge Viper concluded at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit in fall 2017. The last-production 2017 Dodge Viper is styled in homage to the first-generation Dodge Viper RT/10 with its Viper Red exterior and black interior. The car (VIN ending in 731948) includes exterior carbon-fiber accents, black Alcantara leather seats and an exclusive VIN instrument panel badge and authentication kit.

“The energy in the room for any charity car is special, but selling these two incredible vehicles together side by side for charity will really be cause for fireworks,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Avid collectors know just how rare and incredible this opportunity is, not just to own a piece of automotive history, but to own two of the hottest, most powerful cars on the market today. The added benefit of supporting two great causes in the United Way and American Heart Association is what makes each charity sale at Barrett-Jackson such a memorable experience on the auction block.”

Barrett-Jackson’s 2018 Northeast Auction is June 20-23, 2018, and will be the first event inside Mohegan Sun’s new 125,000-square-foot Expo Center. The preview docket is now available; for information on becoming a bidder, including the opportunity to bid on the Dodge “Ultimate Last Chance” charity sale, go to www.Barrett-Jackson.com/bid. To submit an application to consign at the 2018 Northeast Auction, click here. Also, follow Barrett-Jackson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information heading into the 2018 Northeast Auction.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners Velocity and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com or call 480-421-6694.

