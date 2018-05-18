|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|39
|143
|23
|51
|.357
|Markakis Atl
|42
|168
|30
|56
|.333
|Gennett Cin
|42
|159
|21
|52
|.327
|FFreeman Atl
|42
|157
|30
|51
|.325
|Cabrera NYM
|38
|150
|23
|48
|.320
|Kemp LAD
|41
|129
|13
|41
|.318
|Dickerson Pit
|38
|148
|21
|47
|.318
|Arenado Col
|38
|139
|22
|44
|.317
|Pham StL
|36
|125
|30
|39
|.312
|Posey SF
|35
|129
|17
|40
|.310
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; 2 tied at 9.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Franco, Philadelphia, 29; Cespedes, New York, 28.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.