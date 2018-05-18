Key Findings for the Global Commercial Rotisserie Equipment Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2018-2022. The growing adoption of commercial rotisserie equipment featuring infrared burners is a key trend, which is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the market.

Manufacturers of commercial rotisserie equipment are focused on developing equipment that offers effective heat transfer to food products to ensure enhanced productivity of commercial rotisserie equipment. The use of infrared burners in commercial rotisserie equipment ensures even heat distribution across the equipment, thereby allowing operators to produce huge quantities of food products, simultaneously and with consistent quality.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the high profit margins in sales of rotisserie chicken as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global commercial rotisserie equipment market:

High profit margins in sales of rotisserie chicken

High profit margins offered by rotisserie chicken encourage many end-users to include rotisserie food products on the menu. This is expected to increase the demand for commercial rotisserie equipment among end-users. In addition, foodservice establishments increase their overall profit by using higher capacity models of commercial rotisserie equipment. Foodservice establishments can gain an average gross profit up to USD 3 through the sale of a whole rotisserie chicken. The overall profit can be increased with the use of commercial rotisserie equipment that features more stacks. For instance, Henny Penny offers the SCR 8 model commercial rotisserie equipment, which can prepare up to 24 whole chickens at a time. Hence, the rotisserie chicken prepared in the equipment can offer a minimum profit up to USD 570 per day.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The yearly profits from commercial rotisserie chicken prepared in rotisserie equipment with a capacity of 24 chickens are valued at around USD 0.2 million. Hence, attractive profit margins by adopting commercial rotisserie equipment will accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Global commercial rotisserie equipment market - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the by heat source (gas rotisserie and electric rotisserie), by product (batch rotisserie and continuous rotisserie), and by key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on geography, the Americas dominated the market accounting for close to 39% share of the market in 2017. The Americas was followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth increasing its market share by more than 1% over the forecast period.

