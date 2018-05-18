Guatemala's new top prosecutor begins term amid graft probes

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Maria Consuelo Porras has sworn in as Guatemala's new chief prosecutor, taking over responsibility for corruption investigations that have already landed a number of officials in prison.

Porras replaces Thelma Aldana, who won international renown for aggressively pressing graft cases, including one involving then-President Otto Perez Molina.

Porras was chosen by current President Jimmy Morales, who is the subject of an ongoing probe involving purported illicit campaign financing. He denies the charges.

Some civil society groups have raised concerns about Porras over her ties to Guatemala's powerful military, of which her husband is a member.

She asked Guatemalans on Thursday to have trust in her and her team.

Porras is a career jurist and former alternate magistrate on the Constitutional Court.