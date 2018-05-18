  1. Home
  2. World

Gambling, tech firms scramble for foothold in sports betting

By WAYNE PARRY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/18 02:32

In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now tha

In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now tha

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The anticipation of legal sports gambling throughout the United States has prompted a flurry of deals among gambling and technology firms who want a foothold in a market worth billions.

Casinos, race tracks, daily fantasy sports companies and others are itching to offer bets in person and online after the Supreme Court ruled that states could begin allowing wagers. That's led companies all over the world to seek ways to team up.

Some casinos need mobile apps or someone to set lines and run sports books.

Many tech firms, daily fantasy sports companies and others need partners with gambling licenses.

The industry is preparing for most of the betting to happen on smartphones, just like in Europe. That would also be new for most U.S. states.