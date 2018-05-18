POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, today unveil two exclusive collections in partnership with Rachel Ashwell, founder of home décor empire “Shabby Chic” and her fashion designer daughter, Lily Ashwell. The Rachel Ashwell for Pottery Barn Kids Collection for nursery and baby includes furniture, bedding and decorative accessories that are true to Rachel Ashwell’s coveted romantic English Country meets causal California style. The Lily Ashwell for PBteen Collection channels Lily Ashwell’s modern vintage aesthetic and love of astrology into a unique bohemian inspired collection that includes bedding, furniture, decorative accessories and wall art. With more than 30 pieces in each collection, the Rachel Ashwell for Pottery Barn Kids Collection is available now online at PotteryBarnKids.com/RachelAshwell and the Lily Ashwell for PBteenCollection is available now online at PBteen.com/LilyAshwell.

“We are excited to collaborate with designer Rachel Ashwell on her first nursery collection for Pottery Barn Kids, and concurrently partner with Rachel’s daughter, Lily Ashwell, to design a bespoke collection inspired by her namesake fashion label for PBteen,” said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President Product Development, Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen. “Rachel Ashwell’s nursery collection with Pottery Barn Kids embodies her authentically imperfect style mixing calming & beautiful florals with well-worn patinas, while Lily Ashwell has created a collection with PBteen that embodies the California free-spirited style found in her work as an artist & fashion designer.”

“Over the past 30 years as a designer, my vision has always been to create beautiful and timeless home furnishings that are inspired by the whimsy found in vintage treasures,” said Rachel Ashwell. “The Rachel Ashwell for Pottery Barn Kids nursery collection is no different, featuring pieces in my signature palette and patina for that special life moment. The pieces in the collection can grow with your family, becoming future heirlooms and treasures of tomorrow.”

“My design background is in women’s clothing, but I’ve always imagined an all-encompassing lifestyle around my creations,” said Lily Ashwell. “Taking my love of vintage plus my relaxed, Californian minimalist aesthetic into the world of home in partnership with PBteen, has been an organic dream come true. I’m so inspired to be working in the teen category as I remember my own teenage bedroom as a real sanctuary and safe space to explore my creativity - in a way it’s where this all started for me.”

The Rachel Ashwell for Pottery Barn Kids Collection features three nursery aesthetics in serene pastels, marked with soft details and subtle embellishments. Incorporating her love of florals, the Pink Nursery mixes beautiful botanical prints with textured tulle and embroidered fabrics, as seen in the Baby Blush Tulle Cribskirt, Floral Patchwork Union Jack Pillow and My First Anywhere Chair in Pink Rose. Maintaining the peaceful atmosphere, the White Nursery incorporates the designer’s signature details into pieces such as the Angel Frost Rouched Quilt, Ruffle Pillow and Lace Cribskirt. Infusing timeless prints and fabrics, including stripes and chambray, the Blue Nursery consists of classic pieces like the True Blue Patchwork Quilt, True Blue Chambray with Crochet Cribskirt, contributing to a sweet yet sophisticated look.

Creating a chic getaway for tweens and teens, the Lily Ashwell for PBteen Collection balances free-spirited femininity with relaxed, modern vintage vibes. Inspired by Lily’s coastal California home and her family’s British heritage, the collection spans two bedrooms and a lounge space and focuses on playful prints, layered onto patchwork with chambray backdrops. With artistic icons, and a nod to her love of astrology, the Cool Room features an eccentric yet tranquil bedding vignette in dreamy hues, showcasing pieces such as the Moon Phases Pillow, Indigo Patch Quilt and Ditsy Floral Sheeting. In contrast, the Warm Room centers around dusty pinks and rich creams with whimsical pieces like the Eiderdown Quilt and Pom Pom Throw. Rounding out the collection, the Lounge and Studio moment highlights wall art inspired by Lily’s own original sketches.

RACHEL ASHWELL

Rachel Ashwell is a self-made business woman who founded the iconic brand Shabby Chic™ in 1989 when, as a single mother of two young children, she opened a small shop on trendy Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. She began the store with a mantra of Beauty, Comfort, & Function, selling vintage furniture and accessories, comfy washable slipcovered furniture, and luxurious bedding. Her vision and love of vintage style and flea-market finds hit a chord with her customers who found her comfortable, relaxed approach to design both reassuring and achievable. She has educated and inspired people through a series of books as well as a TV series Rachel Ashwell’s Shabby Chic on the Style network. Rachel Ashwell’s products can be found on http://www.shabbychic.com/ and the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

LILY ASHWELL

Lily Ashwell launched her eponymous clothing line in 2012 with a small collection of vintage inspired dresses + workwear. Aiming to create a collection of wardrobe staples made with integrity, balancing delicate vintage nostalgia with modern + wearable shapes. This original ethos continues to be the core of her design process. Lily honed her signature style between her coastal California and her family’s native England. A third generation avid flea marketer, Lily’s personal vintage finds often inspire the loving details + perfect fits of her own designs. Lily has an ecommerce site lilyashwell.com and the company is headquartered in Venice, California.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for children's home furnishings and decorative accessories. Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive designs that create kid-friendly, stylish and innovative spaces for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, window treatments, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, toys, nursery essentials and gear such as backpacks and reusable lunch bags. Pottery Barn Kids operates company-owned stores as well as e-commerce in the United States, Canada and Australia, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and e-commerce website in Mexico. Pottery Barn Kids provides complimentary design services, a comprehensive gift registry program and monogramming services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT PBTEEN

PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus exclusively on the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms, study and lounge spaces for tweens and teens, PBteen provides fresh, fashionable options to appeal to varying teenage tastes. Categories include: bedding, window treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative accessories, storage and organization solutions, and furniture including beanbag chairs. PBdorm, launched in 2010, is an exclusive collection that offers dorm furniture and essentials. PBteen operates company-owned stores in the United States and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East and Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.pbteen.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. PBteen provides complimentary design services and monogramming services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

