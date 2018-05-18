City of Hope Appoints Annette Walker to Develop New Best-in-Class Cancer Center in Orange County

DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center, has announced the appointment of Annette Walker, a nationally-recognized health care executive, as president of City of Hope, Orange County. She will drive the development of a $200 million, best-in-class, cancer center in Irvine, California, and the expansion of City of Hope’s unique cancer treatment and prevention programs throughout the region.

Walker will oversee the new center, which will extend City of Hope’s clinical network with leading-edge technologies and dedicated oncology specialists on property donated to City of Hope by the FivePoint joint venture that owns the Great Park Neighborhoods’ project. She will also strengthen the longstanding relationships City of Hope has built with patients, volunteers and philanthropic supporters in Orange County who have come to regard City of Hope as Southern California’s premier cancer research and treatment center.

"Having spent her accomplished career improving the health of communities – especially in Southern California – Annette was the obvious choice to lead this endeavor,” said Robert W. Stone, president and chief executive officer of City of Hope. “She shares City of Hope’s vision to provide tomorrow’s discoveries to the people who need them today. She knows the value of bringing technologically advanced care, physician expertise, and clinical research closer to patients, families and local employers.”

Walker comes to City of Hope from the nation’s second largest health system, Providence St. Joseph Health. She served as president of strategy of Providence St. Joseph Health and chief executive of St. Joseph Health, and was instrumental in helping to bring to life the vision of creating Providence St. Joseph Health. Named one of the top 25 women in U.S. health care by Modern Healthcare magazine, Walker was responsible for system-wide strategy, marketing, business development and project management operations across the seven-state Providence St. Joseph Health system. Among Walker’s many accomplishments was the development of Wellness Corners throughout Orange County. The centers, which focus on medical care as well as services for helping people adopt healthy lifestyles, are designed to reach people where they work and live.

“I’ve always had a special bond with Orange County, as this is where my husband and I raised our six children and where many of our grandchildren continue to thrive,” says Walker. “I believe strongly in giving back, and developing a world class center for City of Hope will certainly provide more for the region that has been so important in my life.”

In addition to the Modern Healthcare recognition, Walker was named one of Becker’s 130 Women Leaders to Know, Los Angeles Business Journal ’s Executive of the Year (2017), Orange County Catholic Foundation’s Bishop’s Award winner for Exemplarily Business Integrity (2017) and Orange County Business Journal ’s Innovator of the Year (2016). She has a master’s in health administration from University of Minnesota and Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope’s main campus is in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation, diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the institution. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

