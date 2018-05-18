Abell Auction Company Hosts Fine Art, Antique, 20th Century Design and Classic Car Auction on May 20 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Abell Auction Company, Los Angeles’ original and 101-year-old auction house, will host its next quarterly sale on Sunday, May 20, featuring a stunning array of modern art and furnishings, 20 th and 21 st Century design, antiques and classic cars from prominent Southern California estates.

Whether you’re decorating your home, satisfying your appetite for modern art and design, or searching for the classic car of your dreams, the auction offers something for both serious collectors and emerging buyers! Live bidding begins at 10 a.m. online and at the gallery (2613 Yates Ave in Los Angeles).

-Pair of Chinese gilt bronze mounted jars -French Louis XV/XVI transitional green painted commode -Chinese hardwood what-not shelf, terracotta figure, and assorted porcelains and jades -Henry Moore “King & Queen” bronze -Francisco Zuniga “Bronze of Woman Kneeling” -Italian Neoclassical painted wood and marble top console -Jules Cavailles “Fleurs a Fruit” painting -Vasa nest of six hexagonal colored acrylic tables and column -Tom Wesselmann “Lulu” print

The auction also will feature Abell’s largest collection of vehicles from private collectors ever offered at a single sale, ranging from the rare 1915 Ford Model T roadster to the coveted 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

- 1915 Ford Model T roadster -1926 Ford Model T touring car -1931 Austin American -1965 Chevrolet Corvette -1967 Chevrolet Malibu Sport Coupe -1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS convertible (2) -1967 Chevrolet Camaro convertible -1967 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck -1967 Chevrolet El Camino (2) -2010 Mercedes CL63 AMG

Bidders are invited to preview auction items at the Los Angeles gallery from Wednesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.abell.com for a catalog or call 323.724.8102 for more information.

Date/time: Sunday, May 20, at 10 a.m. PDT (bid live at the gallery or online) Location: 2613 Yates Ave., Los Angeles, 90040 Gallery preview: May 16-19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT For more information: www.abell.com or 323.724.8102

