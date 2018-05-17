Nancy Shaffran On the Importance of the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--American Veterinarian ® , a premier multimedia provider of cutting-edge news, research and conference coverage in veterinary medicine, recently spoke with Nancy Shaffran, CVT, VTS (ECC), about the tremendous value offered by the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC), which will take place on Oct 8-11 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006039/en/

“The educational opportunities at ACVC are like those at no other conference, because we offer the breadth of topics but [there is] still in an intimate environment where you can enjoy getting continuing education [CE] with your peers from the area,” she stated.

As the conference’s director of education, Shaffran oversees the CE tracks for veterinarians, technicians, front office staff and practice managers. The conference also features educational tracks for veterinary technician specialists (VTS) and an informational session geared toward prospective veterinary technicians.

“I am particularly excited [about] starting this year with our new collaboration with American Veterinarian ® . I see this as an opportunity for real growth in terms of the level of education we offer at the conference as well as the chance for veterinary professionals to come and meet with their regional peers in Atlantic City. I hope everyone will consider making ACVC their conference of the year, and I guarantee they’ll get excellent CE,” said Shaffran.

Designed as a comprehensive platform to connect veterinary professionals, the 29th Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference is a three-day educational event that offers more than 200 hours of veterinary continuing education. The annual event also features leading companies from the veterinary industry that will offer products and services to help veterinary professionals practice their best medicine.

To register and for more information, visit www.acvc.org.

About American Veterinarian ®

American Veterinarian ® , a comprehensive clinical information platform with resources both online and in print, provides companion animal practitioners with comprehensive news and information designed to improve patient outcomes and positively impact the way veterinarians practice. In fulfilling our mission to provide a broader view of medicine that encompasses the intertwined worlds of science, medicine and health, American Veterinarian ® features the latest news, clinical updates, product information and conference coverage.

ABOUT RACE

This program 79-33212 is approved by the AAVSB RACE to offer a total of 215.00 CE Credits (18.00 max) being available to any one veterinarian: and/or 215.00 Veterinary Technician CE Credits (18.00 max). This RACE approval is for the subject matter categories of: Category Two: Non-Scientific-Clinical; Category Three: Non-Scientific-Practice Management/Professional Development using the delivery method of Seminar/LectureLab/Wet Lab. This approval is valid in jurisdictions which recognize AAVSB RACE; however, participants are responsible for ascertaining each board's CE requirements. RACE does not "accredit" or "endorse" or "certify" any program or person, nor does RACE approval validate the content of the program.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006039/en/

CONTACT: American Veterinarian® media:

Theresa Burek, 609-325-4811

Tburek@mjhassoc.com

or

Surabhi Verma, 609-716-7777, ext. 851

sverma@mjhassoc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION CONTINUING OTHER EDUCATION PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE VETERINARY SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: American Veterinarian

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 11:55 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 11:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006039/en