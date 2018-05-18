Procurement Consulting Services Procurement Report – Cost-benefit Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of procurement consulting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the analyze the market from both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the sourcing opportunities to help them achieve cost-savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005482/en/

Procurement Consulting Services Procurement Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Engaging with the suppliers who meet the performance metrics described in the SLA is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to reduce their spend,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “Also, suppliers who offer the level of commitment to the clients in the project completion are the preferred suppliers among the buyers,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for procurement consulting services.

The growing demand for consumer electronics in developing markets The proliferation of new technologies such as IoT The growth of end-user industry segments

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Report scope snapshot: procurement consulting services category

Market Insights:

Global category spend Regional influence on global spend Regional influence on global spend To know more,

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook TCO analysis Overview of pricing models To know more,

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. .

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005482/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 05/17/2018 12:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005482/en