Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) — A school bus and dump truck collided on a New Jersey highway Thursday, injuring multiple people, according to police.

The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off. The front end of the bus appeared to be crushed or ripped off, and it was sheared off its undercarriage.

Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan told The Record that multiple people were taken to a hospital.

State police said they do not have details to release yet, and don't know how serious the injuries are.

Images from the scene show a yellow school bus tipped over along the side of the road, with school children and emergency workers milling about.

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police. It's a horrific scene," Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told The Record.