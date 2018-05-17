Bennett wins 12th stage, Yates maintains Giro d'Italia lead

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Sam Bennett of Ireland pulled off a superb final attack to win the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia as Simon Yates remained in the overall lead on Thursday.

Bennett opened up his sprint a long way out to storm past Matej Mohoric and Carlos Betancur and claim his second victory of this Giro, at the end of the 214-kilometer route from Osimo to the motorsport race circuit of Imola.

Danny van Poppel was second, just ahead of Niccolo Bonifazio on the wet finish line.

The general classification was unchanged and Yates retained his 47-second advantage over defending champion Tom Dumoulin.

Thibaut Pinot is third, 1:04 behind the British cyclist.

The race ends in Rome on May 27.