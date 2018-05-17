Organizations Should Develop a Successful Supply Chain Risk Assessment Strategy to Gain a Competitive Advantage, Says SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on . Supply chain risk assessment plays a key role in identifying, monitoring, detecting, and eliminating threats to ensure supply chain continuity and profitability. It revolves around a comprehensive approach to identification and analysis of risks in a continuous process to effectively monitor and manage risks throughout the global supply chains. Additionally, supply chain risk assessment assists organizations in identifying essential opportunities to leverage buying power.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005943/en/

Steps Involved in a Successful Supply Chain Risk Assessment Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

Considering today’s competitive business scenario, supply chain breakdowns can financially devastate organizations and cause extensive damage to their reputation and goodwill. A robust supply chain risk assessment process helps businesses in identifying potential risks and developing mitigating strategies to avoid their re-occurrence.

According to the procurement experts at , “An effective risk mitigation strategy alone doesn't help organizations in the long run, and it is essential to possess strategic competencies in responding to the unexpected.”

to see how SpendEdge’s procurement solutions can help you.

Steps to develop a supply chain risk assessment process:

Define stakeholder concerns – Building good stakeholder relationships is known to positively impact a company’s shareholder value. It is important to identify stakeholder concerns and plan strategies accordingly. Formulate a risk mitigation strategy – An effective supply chain risk mitigation strategy revolves around the use of three resources- people, process, and technology. Evaluate outcomes – Comparing the expected outcome and actual performance helps companies to identify and bridge gaps in the supply chain. To read more,

Download the complete whitepaper on the essential steps involved in a successful risk assessment program:

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. .

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005943/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005943/en