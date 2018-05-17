Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Vology, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, today announced the appointment of Mike Ehresman as the company’s Vice President of Sales Enablement. In his role, Ehresman is responsible for maintaining high levels of sales and operational process success within the organization, improving sales training and maximizing overall sales productivity. To facilitate this, he will oversee the company’s pre-sales, sales training and solutions architect team. Ehresman will report to Dave Wirta, Chief Revenue Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005764/en/

Mike Ehresman, Vice President of Sales Enablement at Vology (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mike is a welcome addition to the team and reinforces the continued investment in our sales organization and Vology’s growth,” stated Wirta. “Mike has a proven track record of creating enablement infrastructure to support world-class sales teams, and we are delighted he is joining Vology’s leadership team. I have no doubt Mike’s contributions will have a significant and immediate impact on our ability to surpass our revenue goals.”

“Managed IT Services is an enormous and rapidly growing market,” said Ehresman. “As a market leader, Vology is well positioned to add significant customer value and take advantage of that growth. I am extremely excited to join an outstanding leadership team and contribute to the company’s continued success.”

Ehresman joins Vology with more than 30 years of executive experience in sales force effectiveness and productivity. Most recently, he supported a sales organization of nearly 180 professionals, provided strategic thought leadership and executed sales specific and cross-functional initiatives as Vice President, Sales Operations at Greenway Health. Before that, Ehresman was Program Director, Sales Force Effectiveness at Vista Consulting Group, where he developed value creation plans with leaders at Vista Equity Partners’ portfolio companies and deployed and implemented sales best practices and processes. Ehresman has also served as Vice President, Sales Force Effectiveness at Ceridian and in other sales enablement roles within AVI-SPL and Gevity, now known as TriNet.

Ehresman earned his Master of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University and Bachelor of Science in Management with a concentration in Accounting from Purdue University.

Follow Vology: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Vology

Vology, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, positions companies for growth by powering digital transformation and delivering custom solutions. Vology currently monitors, manages and maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365 support through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center. Vology is ranked as a top 25 Managed Services Provider in the world on the 2017 MSPmentor 501 list with access to 2,200 fully vetted field technicians nationwide.

https://www.vology.com/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005764/en/

CONTACT: Vology

Trent Brock, 727-281-4536

tbrock@vology.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Vology

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005764/en