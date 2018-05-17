Court upholds death sentence for Ohio killer of friend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a condemned killer who argued his sentence was unfair because the man who fatally stabbed the victim received a life sentence.

Death row inmate Austin Myers was sentenced to die for the 2014 killing in southwestern Ohio of childhood friend Justin Back during a burglary.

Attorneys for Myers argue his death sentence is disproportionate because of the life sentence given to co-defendant Tim Mosley.

Records show the 22-year-old Myers held Back while Mosley stabbed him.

The court rejected Myers' argument in a unanimous decision, saying he had a large role in the killing, from planning it to restraining the victim while he was stabbed.