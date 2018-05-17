New Braunfels Utilities Partners With Sentient Energy to Improve Disturbance Management and Fault Detection Operations

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) – a Texas based industry leading utility recently partnered with Sentient Energy to improve their energy operations and fault detection practices. New Braunfels Utilities installed and are reaping the benefits of the Sentient Energy Grid Analytics System TM and new disturbance sensors.

Sentient Energy’s Grid Analytics System TM consists of intelligent sensors, distributed apps, and the Ample Analytics suite. The Sentient Grid Analytics System combines intelligent sensors which are easily deployable on any power line with powerful management and analytics applications enabling utilities to detect faults, preempt problems, and deliver dependable power .

Recently while performing routine system checks using the Sentient Energy Grid Analytics System and Sentient Ample Software® for line monitoring, an NBU Control Center Operator noticed a considerable amount of line disturbance at a substation off the highway. Sentient Energy’s Ample Software showed several disturbance spikes which correctly pointed to what ended up being a vegetation encroachment problem on 2 phases. New Braunfels Utilities was able to address the issue before an outage, and improved SAIFI, and therefore SAIDI by an estimated 2.66 minutes.

By catching this disturbance early, the team was able to prevent what could have been a sustained outage for over 880 customers. These efforts directly support the Tier 1 SAIFI goal by preventing sustained outages from happening.

New Braunfels Utilities’ Control Center Supervisor, Justin Stroupe, was pleased with these results and stated, “The line sensors are proving to be a great value to NBU; we have been able to prevent a possible feeder outage. This was accomplished by looking at the disturbances in the Sentient Ample Software and the Sentient MM3® Sensor was seeing hundreds of disturbances on B phase.

We found some trees that were growing into the primary. The trees were trimmed back and it is apparent from the number of disturbances, that this was the problem.”

“These efforts directly support the Tier 1 SAIFI goal by preventing sustained outages from happening. We estimate that this proactive work saved approximately 3 SAIDI minutes,” commented Ryan Kelso, NBU System Control Manager. “We are looking forward to a full utility implementation which will improve our operations’ reliability and phase balancing and reduce lineman work hours and outage times for customer satisfaction. Our goal is to become more proactive versus reactive to enhance customer satisfaction.”

Both New Braunfels Utilities and Sentient Energy agree this partnership and solution is a true success story and is a great testimonial for all aspects of the Sentient Energy Solution and NBU teamwork. New Braunfels Utilities and Sentient Energy have plans to expand the Sentient Energy Solution to underground and additional overhead deployments.

About New Braunfels Utilities

Dedicated to excellence in service, NBU is one of 2,000 community-owned, not-for-profit public power electric utilities in the nation. The mission of NBU is to enhance the quality of our community by providing innovative, essential services. Governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of local residents appointed by the New Braunfels City Council, NBU is committed to being a recognized and trusted community partner, providing electric, water, and waste water services. The profits of NBU are continually invested back into the systems of the customers we are privileged to serve. NBU provides an annual payment to the City of New Braunfels which is used to pay for services such as fire, police, and parks. Follow NBU on Facebook at newbraunfelsutilities, on Twitter at nbutility, and to learn more visit nbutexas.com.

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy makes power delivery safe, reliable, and solar ready. The company provides the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network with quickly deployed intelligent sensors and analytics that identify and analyze potential faults and other grid events. Sentient Energy leads the market with the largest mesh network line sensor deployments in North America, and partnerships with leading utility network providers including Silver Spring Networks, Landis + Gyr, and AT&T. For more information visit www.sentient-energy.com.

