Cook Medical’s Dave Reed Recognized as Supply Chain Leadership Award Winner

Last week, Dave Reed was recognized as a leader in healthcare operations by the Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX). The Supply Chain Leadership award recognizes companies and individuals who make a difference in healthcare, transforming supply chain automation, visibility, and innovation to reduce costs and better enable patient care.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the GHX Supply Chain Leadership – Supplier Award,” said Dave Reed, vice president of healthcare solutions at Cook Medical. “Receiving this award is a testament to all the individuals at Cook who have helped us become a leader in data standards and supply chain optimization. I’m proud to be part of a company that prioritizes this initiative to reduce healthcare costs.”

In 2016, Cook Medical also received the Supplier of the Year award from GHX, for efforts surrounding data standards and UDI adoption, a process similar to bar coding, that helps improve cost and efficiency. For the last two years, Cook Medical has been recognized by the GHX as a member of The Millennium Club, for achieving the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation based on the volume of transactions with customers.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world's healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at www.cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

