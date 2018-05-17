LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005878/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global programmable multi-axis motion controller market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advent of digital multi-axis controllers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The ongoing developments in the architecture of industrial machinery have enhanced accuracy and performance for repeatable tasks. This, in turn, has created a huge room for devices that can integrate with traditional axis positioning. The digital motion controller is one such device that acts as a modern solution for axis control in machines and systems. They can be PC programmed with the help of software to manage position, velocity, or force of any electrohydraulic axis to improve motion performance and simplify automation architecture, and can be interfaced with fieldbus, the machine main control unit.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing adoption of EtherCAT and other digital buses as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Growing adoption of EtherCAT and other digital buses drives growth

EtherCAT (Ethernet for Control Automation Technology) is a MAC layer protocol and is transparent to any higher-level Ethernet protocols such as TCP/IP, UDP, and Web server. It uses a unique approach known as “processing on the fly,” wherein the data is directly processed while passing through the device because of which, the operating speed of EtherCAT is much higher than other protocols. This principle of “processing on the fly” also permits flexibility in topology and provides real-time data.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Unlike other Industrial Ethernet protocols, in EtherCAT, the master sends out a single message with data for all nodes. The message transmits to a following node while data is processed by the previous node. In this way, it maximizes the use of the available bandwidth, offering increased speed. Additionally, EtherCAT does not require the use of external switches or routers. EtherCAT devices use an embedded switch.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Programmable multi-axis motion controller - market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following applications (machine tools, semiconductor equipment, packaging and labeling machinery, and material handling equipment) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major applications, the machine tools segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 35% of the market. This application will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

In 2017, the market in APAC accounted for a significant share of approximately 43% of the overall market revenue. The market in APAC is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005878/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 10:16 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 10:16 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005878/en