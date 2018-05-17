NYCM Insurance is Among the Best Companies to Work for in New York

EDMESTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--NYCM Insurance is pleased to announce that it is among the top 24 large employers in the state, according to the New York State Society for Human Resource Management’s (NYS-SHRM) annual Best Companies to Work for in New York State awards program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005141/en/

Cheryl Robinson, First Senior Vice President of NYCM Insurance accepting the award. (Photo credit: Denis J Nally Photography)

Created in 2007, this annual program evaluates and ranks the best places of employment in the State based on employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as workplace practices and policies. It is unique because employees’ survey responses count for 75% of the ranking formula.

V. Daniel Robinson, President and CEO of NYCM Insurance said about the award, "We want to thank the NYS-SHRM and the Best Companies for this recognition. NYCM Insurance has worked hard for the last 119 years to create an environment where our employees feel empowered and valued, this award speaks to that. It's an honor to be recognized for the culture in which our over 800 employees have helped to culminate."

NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company offers automobile, homeowner, mobile home, umbrella and commercial policies and is rated A by A.M. Best Company. For more information, call 800-234-6926 or visit www.nycm.com.

The Best Companies to Work for in New York State program is a partnership between the NYS-SHRM and Best Companies Group. The Presenting Sponsors of the 2018 awards were Bethpage Federal Credit Union and Ryan LLC; Celebration Supporting Sponsors were Anchin and Blue 449; Supporting Sponsors were National Consumer Panel, Strategic Financial Solutions, LLC and UPSCO, Inc. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York State program, please visit .

