United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Today, Gap Inc. and the United Nations Foundation announced that, for the third consecutive year, they will partner during Pride Month to raise awareness and funds for UN Free & Equal, a global campaign of the UN Human Rights Office to promote equal rights and fair treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people globally. This effort builds on Gap Inc.'s commitment to the UN Human Rights Office’s Standards of Conduct for Business on Tackling Discrimination against LGBTI People unveiled last year. The partnership will include a portion of proceeds from sales of special Gap and Banana Republic t-shirts and eGift Cards across Gap Inc. brands to benefit UN Free & Equal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005349/en/

The 2018 partnership comes during the 70 th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that “All human beings are born free and equal.” Since its launch, the UN Free & Equal campaign has reached hundreds of millions of people across the world, contributing to positive change in social attitudes toward LGBTI people. Gap Inc. and its family of brands have a long history of standing up for human rights and equal opportunity for all. Once again, this year, employees will celebrate Pride in stores and communities around the world, including through participation in Pride parades.

Specifically, this year’s partnership between Gap Inc. and the UN Foundation will include the following:

- In select stores and online in the U.S. and Canada, Gap brand will donate $5 from each sale of a special Pride t-shirt to the UN Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal campaign. Within select global markets, t-shirts will be available online and in select stores with twenty percent of net t-shirt sales to be donated to the UN Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal campaign. T-shirts will be available at the end of May.

- Banana Republic will sell specially designed “LOVE IS LOVE” t-shirts, of which $5 from each t-shirt sale will go to the UN Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal campaign, up to $60,000. The t-shirts will be available online and in select Banana Republic and Banana Republic Factory stores in the U.S. and Canada at the end of May.

- Gap Inc. brands Athleta, Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory, Gap, Gap Factory, and Old Navy will offer special, Pride-themed eGift Cards. For every Pride eGift Card sold between May 29 – July 7, $2 will be donated to the UN Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal campaign, up to $15,000. In addition to brand websites, gift cards will also be available in select Banana Republic stores.

“We must stand up for what is just and speak out against hate. Our unwavering commitment to equality will continue until all people have the opportunity to thrive. We’re proud to once again partner with the UN Foundation in support of UN Free & Equal,” said David Ard, Senior Vice President, Global Head of People at Gap brand and Steering Committee member of one of Gap Inc’s. five business resource groups, GEAR (Gay Employees, Allies & Resources).

“Seventy years after the world declared that all humans are free & equal, we must continue to stand up and actively work to realize the promise of these powerful words,” said Susan Myers, Senior Vice President of the UN Foundation. “The UN Foundation is proud to stand with Gap Inc. to support the UN Free & Equal campaign and LGBTI equality. LGBTI rights are human rights, and human rights belong to all of us.”

“The United Nations Human Rights Office stands up for the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people everywhere,” said Laurent Sauveur, Head of External Relations at the UN Human Rights Office. “The support we receive from Gap Inc. will help our Free & Equal campaign work in partnership with activists and equality champions to raise public awareness, mobilize for equal protection from violence and discrimination and contribute to a positive change in attitudes.”

Proceeds will benefit the UN Free & Equal campaign and will help further the campaign’s mission of protecting the human rights of LGBTI people everywhere.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands. Fiscal year 2017 net sales were $15.9 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

About the United Nations Foundation

The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world’s most pressing problems, and broadens support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a U.S. public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and now is supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at: www.unfoundation.org.

About the UN Free & Equal campaign

The UN Free & Equal campaign is an unprecedented global public information campaign aimed at promoting equal rights and fair treatment of LGBTI people. It was launched by the United Nations Human Rights Office in July 2013 and has since reached hundreds of millions of people globally through traditional and social media as well as generated a stream of widely shared materials – including powerful videos, impactful graphics and plain-language fact sheets. For more information please visit www.unfe.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005349/en/

CONTACT: Gap Inc.

Annie Lee

press@gap.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL PHILANTHROPY RETAIL FASHION OTHER PHILANTHROPY SPECIALTY CONSUMER GAY & LESBIAN FUND RAISING

SOURCE: Gap Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005349/en