Global Video Market to Reach $842Bn in 2022 According To New Huawei/Strategy Analytics Whitepaper

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Global demand for video services reached $700Bn in 2017 and will grow steadily to reach $842Bn by 2022, according to a new whitepaper published by Strategy Analytics and sponsored by Huawei. The complimentary report,, Consumer video services such as pay TV, OTT and SVOD accounted for more than two thirds of the market last year, with the rest comprising enterprise video services such as security, communications and education.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005821/en/

Global Video Market Value Forecast $Bn (Graphic: Business Wire)

Huawei engaged Strategy Analytics as a partner in the preparation of the report in order to highlight new opportunities for telecoms operators sparked by the emergence and proliferation of Internet technologies.

The report compared the strengths and weaknesses of seven major vendors (Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, AWS, BAMTech and Kaltura) across six dimensions, including fixed-mobile convergence, vertical video coverage, innovation in VAS (value-added services), open architecture, cloud focus and service centricity.

The study concluded that Huawei and Nokia lead in terms of fixed-mobile convergence, followed closely by Ericsson. Nokia and Kaltura are the most advanced in terms of cross-segment coverage, while Huawei and Nokia lead in VAS innovation. When it comes to virtualisation, not surprisingly it is emerging players such as AWS, Kaltura and BAMTech who are leading the way.

“The growing importance of IP-based technologies and solutions is allowing new players to enter the market and is threatening the position of many established vendors,” says Andreas Koehler, Consulting Director and the report’s author. “The IP transition should also have the effect of increasing convergence opportunities across multiple video markets, since there will be increasing similarity in underlying technologies in video delivery and distribution systems supporting different verticals and networks.”

About Strategy Analytics Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.strategyanalytics.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005821/en/

CONTACT: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

European Contact:

Andreas Koehler, +44 1908 423631

akoehler@strategyanalytics.com

or

US Contact:

Michael Goodman, +1 617-614-0769

mgoodman@strategyanalytics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 09:45 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 09:45 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005821/en