Announcing Workplace Tonight! A New Comedic Micro-Learning Series Addressing Corporate Risk

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Announcing Workplace Tonight! a comedic micro-learning video series that explains corporate training topics to employees and why they should care. These short, entertaining, educational programs mirror the popular late-night satirical news desk shows, but instead of social and political satire, Workplace Tonight! explains important, but often boring, training topics to employees with a little empathy and humor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005824/en/

“I love it! It’s like the John Oliver show meets ethics and compliance mixed with a little SNL Weekend Update,” says Angelique Lee-Rowley, US General Counsel & Compliance Officer at GW Pharmaceuticals.

“In a world where internal and external forces are competing for our employees’ attention, adding a touch of humor to ethics and compliance training can provide an advantage. With the right dose of humor to tickle our emotions, training is more memorable and employees are more likely to recall it when it matters most,” says Yan Tougas, Global Ethics & Compliance Officer, United Technologies Corporation.

Workplace Tonight! was created by L&E utilizing a writing team with credits from The Colbert Report, The Onion & The Second City collaborating with ethics and compliance thought leaders from Boehringer-Ingelheim, Dell, GW Pharmaceuticals, National Grid, UCB Pharmaceuticals, United Technologies Corporation among others. Workplace Tonight! covers topics including harassment & discrimination, bribery & corruption, conflicts of interest & gifts, privacy & GDPR, honest & accurate reporting, the importance of speaking up, and ethical leadership. There are also industry specific episodes for pharmaceutical and medical device covering off-label promotion, anti-kickback, transparency, and other risks associated with interacting with health care professionals.

“The more we communicate using the entertaining devices that people use to consume information in their every-day lives, the more effective we will be,” says Ronnie Feldman, President of L&E.

“Boring doesn’t work,” says Lee-Rowley. "Scare tactics are overused and can be counter-productive. L&E’s approach helps us reach more employees in a way that’s positive, memorable, and inspires healthy curiosity. It gives us a better chance of breaking through and fostering a corporate culture that’s safe, fair and productive for everyone.”

Request a preview at https://workplacetonight.com/

For more info on L&E go to http://learningsentertainments.com/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005824/en/

CONTACT: L&E

Ronald Feldman

872.302.7529

Info@LearningsEntertainments.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION CONTINUING OTHER EDUCATION HEALTH SMALL BUSINESS PHARMACEUTICAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING HUMAN RESOURCES LEGAL OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING TRAINING MARKETING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: L&E

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 09:49 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 09:49 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005824/en