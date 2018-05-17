WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon will play his last match for the Italian champion on Saturday and has put off retirement to consider offers to play overseas. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ROME — Simona Halep's hold on the No. 1 ranking is boosted when American opponent Madison Keys withdraws from their third-round match at the Italian Open due to a right rib injury. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 290 words, photos. Will be updated.

IMOLA, Italy — Simon Yates will attempt to remain in the lead of the Giro d'Italia after the 12th stage, a flat 214-kilometer route from Osimo to the motorsport race circuit of Imola. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

HERNING, Denmark — The United States plays the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey world championship. Canada faces Russia, defending champion Sweden meets Latvia, and Finland takes on Switzerland. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos by 1715 GMT; 550 words, photos by 2115 GMT.

LYON, France — After losing the Europa League final on Wednesday, Marseille faces the prospect of missing out on the Champions League for the second time in a matter of days. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 430 words, photos.

MADRID — It all turned out just fine for Atletico Madrid. After enduring the disappointment of being eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, Atletico is finishing its season celebrating the Europa League title and a chance to finish second in the Spanish league for the first time in four years. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

LYON, France — Antoine Griezmann's stock rises higher when he scores two expert goals to help Atletico Madrid win the Europa League final. But he declines to say if he is staying with the club amid rumors he's going to Barcelona. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-GERMANY-WAGNER

MUNICH — Germany striker Sandro Wagner announces his international retirement following his failure to be nominated in the preliminary World Cup squad. SENT: 220 words, photos.

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal coach Fernando Santos announces the 23-player list. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT.

— SOC--WCUP-GUERRERO BANNED — Peru president urges help for Guerrero to fight World Cup ban. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP-MOROCCO-ALIOUI — Morocco striker Rachid Alioui out of World Cup injured. SENT: 90 words.

— SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-US vs IRAN — Peace reigns as US faces Iran in 1998. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 210 words, photo.

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad. Match starts at 1430 GMT.

— SOC--NANTES-RANIERI — Nantes confirms coach Claudio Ranieri's departure. SENT: 250 words, photo.

— SOC--ATLETICO-CELEBRATIONS — Atletico fans celebrate Europa League title in Madrid. SENT: 110 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Lions on 3-match losing streak; Brumbies next. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 490 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Colon shakes off liner to stomach, Rangers beat Mariners 5-1. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

