Unity Technologies Increases Commitment to Automotive with Dedicated Team, Industry Bundle, and Two-Day Unity AutoTech Summit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Unity Technologies ( https://unity3d.com/ ), creator of the world’s most widely-used real-time 3D development platform, announced today that the company has declared its commitment to the automotive industry. The company’s newly-formed automotive division -- which hails experts from companies like Volkswagen, Renault, GM, Delphi, and Denso -- is dedicated to bringing the power of real-time 3D to the world’s automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers. Unity is no stranger to the automotive industry and counts eight of the world’s top 10 OEMs as customers, helping improve the way they design, build, service and sell automobiles.

A Lexus rendered in real-time in Unity (Photo: Business Wire)

“The real-time revolution in automotive is here. Over the past 15 years, we’ve made great strides leading the game development industry -- now, we’re bringing our real-time rendering technology to a new group of creators, equipping automakers with the tools that will allow them to iterate at the speed of thought,” said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Technologies. “We can’t wait to see what auto creators -- from design and pre-production all the way through sales and marketing -- create with our technology.”

The company also announced its inaugural Unity AutoTech Summit (June 19/20 in Berlin, Germany): a two-day gathering of sessions, tech demos, and networking dedicated to demonstrating how Unity’s real-time solution is accelerating innovation and transforming workflows in the automotive industry. Featured sessions include:

Digital Omotenashi: Bringing the Lexus LC500 to Life Through the Magic of Unity: David Telfer (Lexus), Joe DeMiero (Team One for Lexus), Carl Seibert (TiltShift for Lexus) How to Drive VR/AR Use Cases for Enterprises Using the Example of Volkswagen: Torben Volkwein (Innoactive for Volkswagen) Creating Powerful Mixed Reality Applications Across Auto: Jason Yim (Trigger Global for Nissan) Next Level Rendering Quality for Automotive: Arisa Scott (Unity) Unity Training Workshops Taster: Introduction to Automotive Design Visualization: Anuja Dharkar (Unity) Unity in Automotive - The Road Ahead: Tim McDonough (Unity), Ed Martin (Unity)

Unity and PiXYZ Partner to Deliver Unity Industrial Bundle

Unity and PiXYZ recently partnered to launch the enterprise-level Unity Industry Bundle: a bundle built on a combination of PiXYZ products, training, and Unity Pro. The Bundle streamlines the import of CAD data for real-time development while maintaining the integrity of information throughout the process, providing customers with a best-in-class solution optimized for creating real-time experiences in Unity. It scales from automated data prep in a datacenter to individual productivity on a desktop and serves processes including design and engineering, AR/VR training, and the creation of high-impact customer experiences. According to Tata Elxsi, the combination of Unity and PiXYZ was able to complete some workflow steps 66% faster and produced a model that was 72% smaller than the next leading competitor. The full report names Unity + PiXYZ the most powerful and performant solution available.

The World’s Leading Automotive OEMs Already Choosing Unity to Gain Competitive Edge

For years, Unity has been working alongside the world’s top OEMs. Examples of how leaders such as Audi (VR design review), Volkswagen (interactive VR training for 10,000 employees), Cadillac (Virtual Showroom) and Mercedes-Benz (AMG Powerwall) are leveraging Unity can be found on the Unity Automotive and Transportation website.

“Innovation is a core principle at Audi,” said Jan Plueger, Coordination AR & VR, Audi Center of Competence. “With Unity, we create and deploy immersive, real-time interactivity to accelerate team collaboration and speed our pace of development and innovation.”

Limited media slots are available for the Unity AutoTech Summit; please contact pr@unity3d.com.

About Unity Technologies

Unity is the creator of the world’s most widely-used real-time 3D development platform, giving developers around the world the tools to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The company’s 800 person engineering team keeps Unity at the bleeding-edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached ~3 billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 24 billion times in the last 12 months. Unity’s renowned flexibility gives developers the power to target and optimize their creations for 25+ platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Gameroom (Facebook), SteamVR (PC & Mac), Oculus, PSVR, Gear VR, HoloLens, ARKit (Apple), ARCore (Google) and more. Unity also offers solutions and services for connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification.

For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith

