Andersen Global Continues Expansion in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Andersen Global continues its expansion in Canada as the Partners and professionals at W.L. Dueck & Co. LLP join the existing Andersen Tax team in Canada. Andersen Global currently has a member firm in Montreal and will be adding a member firm with locations in Vancouver, Calgary, Richmond and Edmonton as W.L. Dueck & Co. LLP, led by Founding Partners Warren Dueck and Steven Flynn, officially debuts the Andersen name.

“We are excited to formalize our relationship with Andersen and integrate our team in Canada, which will allow us to provide broader U.S. and Canadian cross-border tax services,” said Warren. “We are dedicated to providing best-in-class client service and to extending our reach throughout the country and globally as we work to seamlessly build on the existing foundation in Canada with our colleagues in Montreal.”

As Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to provide cross-border tax services for high-net worth individuals, including offshore voluntary disclosures, and estates and trusts. For businesses, Andersen Tax provides tax services for Canadian investment in the U.S., U.S. investment in Canada and cross-border acquisitions and mergers. The firm also provides U.S. Federal and state and Canadian tax return preparation services for individuals and businesses.

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, remarked, “The continuing expansion in North America and increased presence in several economic centers in Canada demonstrates our commitment to offering seamless cross-border services. Additionally, Warren and his team embody the characteristics we value at Andersen such as transparency and stewardship, and I’m excited to have them formally adopt the Andersen name.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 95 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005293/en/

CONTACT: Andersen Tax

Shereen Ameri, 650-289-5742

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING FINANCE LEGAL

SOURCE: Andersen Tax

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 09:30 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 09:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005293/en