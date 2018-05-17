Taipei’s Maokong Gondola is closed May 14 – 28 for annual maintenance 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Maokong Gondola in Taipei City will be closed from May 14 through 28 for the annual maintenance, according to Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC), which is the managing company of the facility.

The facility will be closed to the public during the two-week period and reopen on May 29, the TRTC said.



The annual repair will include in-depth maintenance/repair/replacement of components such as wheel bearings, brake calipers, motors, gear boxes, and backup motors, as well as conducting necessary test runs to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the gondola system, the company said.



Update of the maintenance is provided on TRTC’s Facebook fan page and Taipei Metro Go app. Details are also available on the company’s Chinese website.