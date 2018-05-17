Top Seven Benefits of Campaign Management Automation for Businesses | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top seven benefits of campaign management automation for businesses.

A marketing campaign is very important for the success of the brand. Marketing campaigns can make or break the brand in a short period of time. Marketing professionals find it useful to trace and monitor their campaign development so that they can alter it to progress its chances of success. A campaign management system is intended to handle the numerous components of a marketing campaign. Also, it lets the marketing professionals shorten planning and allow combined collaboration across the entire marketing team. The skill to automate campaigns opens up a world of potentials, which helps companies to drive their ROI. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top seven benefits of campaign management automation to succeed in business.

According to the campaign management automation experts at Quantzig, “Campaign management systems are able to handle a large number of multi-stage campaigns and automate personalized campaigns.”

Top benefits of campaign management automation to succeed in business

Lead time reduction: Campaign management automation enables launching, scheduling, quick coordination, and monitoring of marketing campaigns throughout numerous channels. Before marketing campaigns used to take a few weeks just to be planned and then executed. With automation, the execution can happen in a few hours. As a result, the lead time for campaign roll-outs is radically decreased. Increase campaign effectiveness: The advent of digital media has permitted marketers to rapidly track the achievement of their campaign and find things that are not working for them. For example, using A/B testing, marketers can gauge the probability of success of two different campaigns. By tracing the progress of a marketing campaign, marketers can find what is working and what is not; eventually, they can also find out what will work and what won’t.

Personalization: Personalization and customization are the main reasons why more and more companies are opting for marketing campaign automation. It has been proved now and again that personalization significantly improves customer satisfaction and eventually conversion. Marketers can relate specific behaviors to individuals and vigorously modify emails, landing pages, and offers. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of the top seven benefits of campaign management automation to succeed in business

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

