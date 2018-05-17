Paraguay to open Jerusalem embassy next week

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay's government says President Horacio Cartes will open the country's new embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Tuesday, following similar steps by the United States and Guatemala.

Government spokesman Mariano Mercado says Cartes will leave for the trip on Saturday.

The decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem has been controversial in Paraguay. It comes less than two months before Mario Abdo Benitez replaces Cartes, and the president-elect has said he wasn't consulted.

Israel claims the entire city as its eternal capital. Palestinians want east Jerusalem as their future capital and were infuriated by the embassy moves.

Most countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv and have balked at moving them until the international legal status of the city has been resolved.