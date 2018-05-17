Henkel Hits the Road with Its 2018 LOCTITE® Demo Tour

ROCKY HILL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--The LOCTITE® Seeing Is Believing Tour, a 48-foot demo trailer and truck, is embarking on its first North American tour. The trailer features several, never-before-seen product demos that will allow customers to experience the advantages of LOCTITE® adhesives in a hands-on setting. Henkel experts will be on-hand at each stop to provide applications guidance and answer questions.

“This is a momentous event for the LOCTITE® brand,” states David Carbone, Channel Development Manager at Henkel. “This is the first time we’ve hit the road to display our adhesive technology. The demos are very innovative, giving customers an opportunity to see the differences our products can make in their applications. For example, in our ‘Twist & Shear’ demo, our LOCTITE® adhesive bond demonstrates it can withstand up to 6,000 lbs. of twisting force. The other demos are equally impressive, and fun too, like our ‘Slap Shot’ demo that allows visitors to test their skill,” continues Carbone.

The Seeing Is Believing tour began at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, and will then continue to visit events and distributor locations across the US and Canada. These include the Chicagoland NASCAR Race (June), the Honda-sponsored Indy Race in Toronto (July), and the ASSEMBLY Show in Rosemont, IL (October), among others.

Also on the truck are two monitors, one large one outside and a smaller one inside, for watching video and gaining access to LOCTITE® product information and other helpful tools. “This is about helping customers overcome their challenges. The demo tour allows us to do this in a dynamic face-to-face way,” says Carbone.

The truck is being sponsored by several LOCTITE® distributors. Primary tour sponsors include R.S Hughes, Hisco, Fastenal, Ellsworth Adhesives, Applied Industrial Technologies, and MSC. Their staff also play an important role at event stops, explaining the winning features of the LOCTITE products, the applications, and guiding customers through the demos.

