WNBA donating to women's groups

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is teaming up with several organizations that support women and girls this season.

The league, which begins its 22nd season Friday, will donate $5 for each ticket purchased to select games during the season to one of six groups as part of the "Take a Seat, Take a Stand" campaign. All 12 teams will participate, designating up to six contests to this initiative.

The six organizations are Bright Pink, GLSEN, It's On Us, MENTOR, Planned Parenthood and The United State of Women. In addition to these, fans will have the choice to support local groups in all 12 teams' communities.

The WNBA will also donate tickets to send a young woman or girl to a game in an effort to inspire her.

WNBA President Lisa Borders said that she thinks this initiative will speak directly to young women. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said last month on ESPN he didn't think the WNBA was connecting well enough with young women and girls.