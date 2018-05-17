Devising an Effective Strategy for a Fluid Management Devices Manufacturer – Request a Proposal Now | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitor mapping engagement study on the fluid management devices manufacturing industry. A leading medical devices manufacturer wanted a thorough report on the market entry barriers, new opportunities, threats, and competition in the medical devices market.

According to the fluid management devices experts at Infiniti, “Fluid management devices along with the proactive government initiatives to spread awareness about such devices are anticipated to drive the growth of this market.”

The mounting demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing ageing population, chronic disorders, and technical progress in endosurgical procedures are the main factors contributing to the high demand for fluid management devices. Also, fluid management systems are divided into standalone fluid management systems and fluid management disposables. Pressure monitoring lines, suction canisters, catheters, and other fluid management accessories come under fluid management disposables; while, standalone fluid management systems cover dialyzers, insufflators, and fluid waste management systems.

The competitor mapping engagement solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to gain detailed insights into the competitive landscape. The client was able to find future growth areas in the medical devices sector by drawing conclusions on the competitor’s data and market opportunities.

This competitor mapping engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This competitor mapping engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

