Taiwan concerned about Spain sending two suspects to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed “grave concern” Thursday that Spain had sent two out of 219 Taiwanese citizens suspected of telecom fraud to China instead of to their home country.

Over the past two years, countries ranging from Malaysia to Kenya have arrested Taiwanese nationals for alleged involvement in scams, with several of the countries deporting the suspects to China, as that country says most victims were its citizens.

In the latest incident, two out of 219 Taiwanese suspects who were detained in Spain in late 2016 were deported to China on May 11, the Central News Agency quoted a news release from MOFA as saying.

While a court in Spain had reportedly already decided that all Taiwanese could be transferred to China, MOFA said its office in Madrid would continue to defend the rights of the 217, even though it reportedly said there could be no unwarranted optimism about the eventual decision of the Spanish government.

Spain should cooperate with Taiwan from the view of humanitarianism and human rights, while the island country would continue to promote international cooperation in the fight against cross-border fraud, MOFA said.