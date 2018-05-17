Philippine senators: Supreme Court set 'dangerous precedent'

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — More than half of the Philippine Senate has asked the Supreme Court to review its decision to oust its chief justice, calling the ruling a "dangerous precedent" that infringes on Congress' constitutionally delegated power to impeach senior officials.

Fourteen of the 23 senators signed the resolution filed Thursday, including eight who are allies of President Rodrigo Duterte. They are led by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, who has said Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno can only be removed through congressional impeachment.

Sereno was ousted by her fellow judges last week in an 8-6 vote for allegedly failing to file statements of assets and liabilities. She has denied any wrongdoing and her lawyers say she plans to appeal.