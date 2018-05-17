MercuryGate Recognizes Top Supply Chain Students in “Future of Delivery” Essay Contest

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--MercuryGate International, Inc., a leading provider of transportation management solutions, today announced the winners of the MercuryGate University Future of Delivery Essay contest. Danielle Hadre, a Maine Maritime Academy graduate student, was the first-place winner of the essay competition. Brittany Gardner, a student of Texas A&M, was named runner up. The contest was open to both graduate and undergraduate supply chain students of the more than 60 colleges and universities participating in the MercuryGate University (MGU) program, an initiative that provides technology experience and curriculum at no charge to participating educational institutions.

“We are very proud that Danielle Hadre successfully competed in the MercuryGate Essay Contest,” said Professor Kirk Langford. “MGU adds great value to the Maine Maritime Academy’s Loeb Sullivan School of International Business and Logistics by allowing our students access to real-world, cutting-edge technology. The Essay Contest is another excellent opportunity for students to expand their knowledge while receiving feedback from industry leading supply chain executives.”

Ms. Gardner also received commendation for her work. Gregory Heim, Professor at Texas A&M said, “We professors in the Supply Chain Management area at Mays Business School are extremely proud of Brittany Gardner for winning Second Place in the MercuryGate Essay Contest. Our association with MercuryGate has benefitted our students a lot, as the MercuryGate University program makes available several different learning opportunities, allowing students access to technology and learning materials. The MercuryGate Essay Contest provided a great opportunity for my students to demonstrate their knowledge while receiving rich feedback.”

Participants in the MercuryGate Essay Contest were asked to submit papers describing their vision for the Future of Delivery, including an analysis of the forces and technologies that are likely to shape the supply chain, logistics, and transportation fields over the next 10+ years, and how transportation management systems (TMS) must evolve to keep up. MercuryGate executives and content experts served as judges for the competition.

“I would like to congratulate both Danielle Hadre and Brittany Gardner for their compelling views of the future of the transportation industry,” said Monica Wooden, CEO and Co-founder of MercuryGate International, Inc. “Their essays and the many others we received exemplify the next generation’s profound understanding of the speed at which technology is evolving and how our world is changing.”

She noted, “Autonomous vehicles, drones, 3D Printing, and the Amazon effect on the supply chain were all dominant topics in the work that was submitted, reflecting the students’ awareness of key factors shaping the future, and making it challenging to select winners. I would like to thank all of the participants and wish them success in their continued studies of supply chain management.”

About the Winners Ms. Hadre is pursuing a Master of Science degree, with a major in global logistics. She is from Bangor, ME. Ms. Gardner is a senior from Spring, TX, majoring in supply chain management. She is working to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in supply chain management.

About MercuryGate University More than 60 institutions across North America are using MercuryGate transportation management software in the classroom. This program gives students the unique opportunity to learn an essential technology they will need for their careers. MercuryGate University is free to join and available to all accredited institutions of higher learning and their affiliates; and is fully managed through MercuryGate. Participants of the program and more information can be found on the MGU website.

About MercuryGate International MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com.

