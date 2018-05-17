Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 17, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SW;12;77%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;35;27;Sunny and pleasant;35;26;WNW;18;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;32;19;Warm with some sun;34;20;ENE;9;21%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;18;15;Mostly cloudy;17;14;ENE;12;71%;100%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;NNW;19;67%;8%;5

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;12;7;A little a.m. rain;14;7;NNE;12;71%;69%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;An afternoon shower;27;16;WSW;14;30%;51%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up, cooler;11;0;Becoming cloudy;18;-2;NE;22;40%;10%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Thunderstorms;23;13;S;9;93%;89%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;29;19;Some sunshine;26;17;S;10;59%;31%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;15;13;Partly sunny;18;14;NW;17;57%;11%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;35;20;Sunny and nice;37;21;NW;12;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;6;82%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Clearing;33;22;WSW;9;54%;32%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A t-storm around;33;26;S;10;69%;51%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;22;15;A t-storm in spots;20;14;S;15;72%;64%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;25;18;Partly sunny;28;16;WSW;7;38%;2%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;22;12;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NNW;9;54%;64%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;23;11;A t-storm in spots;22;11;NNE;11;70%;65%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;8;Cloudy;19;10;S;9;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;27;14;Increasing clouds;28;15;NE;11;52%;14%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;18;12;Showers and t-storms;23;12;NNW;20;64%;76%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;16;6;Mostly sunny;16;5;N;11;60%;4%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;24;12;Partly sunny;27;13;WSW;13;49%;13%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;21;12;Partly sunny;24;13;NW;16;55%;55%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A touch of rain;14;10;Showers around;17;10;SW;8;72%;89%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;30;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;NE;7;44%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;24;20;Rain and drizzle;24;14;NE;15;76%;82%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;36;21;Sunny and hot;38;22;NNE;20;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;15;S;9;55%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;27;19;E;6;60%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;37;29;Partly sunny;38;29;S;15;54%;30%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;19;13;ENE;21;66%;44%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy thunderstorm;30;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;24;WSW;10;84%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;A shower or t-storm;18;11;SSE;11;60%;73%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;23;19;NNW;16;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;Lots of sun, warm;36;23;S;17;45%;12%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;31;23;A stray shower;30;23;S;16;73%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;42;27;A t-storm around;42;27;E;10;21%;40%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;28;11;A t-storm or two;21;8;NW;11;52%;72%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A t-storm around;33;27;S;10;66%;75%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;22;Clouds and sun, nice;33;22;SSE;9;55%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;14;7;Periods of sun;16;8;SE;10;60%;31%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;21;12;A t-storm around;20;11;NW;12;64%;66%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;21;16;A t-storm in spots;21;16;E;20;75%;64%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;SSE;10;60%;51%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;22;12;Clouds and sun;21;10;SE;8;63%;30%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;29;23;SE;10;79%;84%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A thundershower;23;10;A shower or t-storm;18;8;N;22;63%;74%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;S;7;71%;68%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;32;26;Some brightening;32;26;S;11;73%;30%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;ENE;24;59%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;39;25;Mostly sunny;38;26;SSE;10;37%;27%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;35;23;Mostly sunny, nice;33;21;N;17;41%;17%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;28;18;Clouds and sun;26;18;E;8;65%;13%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;10;73%;81%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;14;33%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;18;6;Partly sunny;20;8;E;11;55%;18%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;23;11;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;9;NNW;9;55%;74%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;40;29;Hazy sun and hot;38;27;WSW;24;37%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;24;15;A shower or t-storm;26;16;SSE;8;76%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;Sunny and very warm;42;27;NNW;10;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;24;12;Showers and t-storms;22;12;WSW;9;62%;77%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;Showers and t-storms;29;25;E;24;70%;82%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;9;70%;80%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm around;36;26;S;14;67%;50%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;WNW;6;83%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;NNW;11;20%;55%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;11;75%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;21;17;Turning sunny;21;17;S;12;74%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds, nice;27;13;Periods of sun;24;14;WSW;9;64%;12%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;17;8;E;10;53%;5%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;14;Turning sunny;21;14;S;9;64%;4%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;24;S;12;70%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;A t-storm in spots;23;14;ENE;7;52%;64%;9

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;28;A t-storm or two;31;27;WSW;18;77%;91%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;A morning shower;31;24;NE;6;77%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;SE;9;53%;54%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy;15;11;Spotty showers;16;9;W;15;76%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;ESE;7;21%;23%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;SE;13;76%;72%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;20;10;Showers and t-storms;21;12;ESE;11;67%;82%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;SW;19;77%;79%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little rain;12;8;Showers around;15;11;W;11;68%;89%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;17;6;Clouds and sun;16;7;N;7;30%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;SSW;10;54%;87%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;29;Hazy sunshine;33;28;WSW;16;71%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;Clouds and sun;25;14;ENE;11;64%;42%;7

New York, United States;Rain tapering off;21;15;Occasional rain;17;11;ENE;15;71%;90%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;35;20;WNW;14;25%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cold;4;-3;Rain and drizzle;8;-2;W;22;52%;88%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds, humid;27;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;16;SSW;14;68%;94%;8

Oslo, Norway;A t-shower in spots;18;6;Partly sunny;20;6;SSW;8;37%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;17;2;High clouds;17;5;E;18;30%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;Showers around;30;26;E;16;73%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SSE;10;81%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this morning;28;24;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;E;11;82%;81%;9

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;20;7;Mostly sunny;19;7;NNE;13;57%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;25;12;Sunshine and nice;24;12;E;16;42%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;25;High clouds;35;26;WSW;8;66%;53%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;14;78%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;Some sun, a shower;34;23;ESE;11;47%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;16;11;A t-storm in spots;22;10;NNW;9;58%;64%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain;25;15;A little a.m. rain;22;11;E;8;69%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;12;Occasional rain;19;12;SE;9;73%;92%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;15;A shower in the a.m.;23;15;SW;11;70%;58%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;Showers around;28;23;SSE;13;80%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;9;4;A shower in spots;7;4;SSE;21;52%;79%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;24;14;Showers and t-storms;19;12;NNW;10;71%;77%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;26;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;NE;8;70%;29%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;36;25;Nice with sunshine;34;24;ESE;11;19%;27%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;N;7;64%;55%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Some sun, pleasant;23;11;N;7;63%;79%;4

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;17;12;Clouds break;17;12;W;19;73%;5%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SW;7;83%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;24;73%;76%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;23;19;A t-storm in spots;23;19;WSW;5;98%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;28;14;An afternoon shower;25;15;ENE;16;43%;63%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;ENE;5;33%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;Some sun, a shower;28;22;N;13;72%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun, warm;29;11;Partly sunny;26;12;NNE;7;57%;33%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Periods of sun, nice;21;12;NNE;7;70%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;19;Not as warm;23;12;NE;7;73%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;35;24;An afternoon shower;31;21;NE;15;71%;82%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;7;80%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;24;10;Partly sunny;25;13;SW;9;47%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower in spots;28;23;E;24;70%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;19;10;Periods of sunshine;19;6;N;22;31%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;W;13;53%;10%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;Clearing, summerlike;36;25;ENE;9;59%;27%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;23;11;A t-storm, cooler;18;10;N;19;64%;73%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;28;15;Becoming cloudy;28;15;ESE;12;33%;24%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;27;14;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;NE;12;44%;23%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Partial sunshine;23;14;SE;14;33%;29%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;35;25;Sunshine, summerlike;37;25;NNE;14;24%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny;26;16;NNE;7;45%;44%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;30;21;Humid with some sun;29;21;SSW;19;65%;66%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;16;8;High clouds, breezy;14;8;E;26;49%;25%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;ENE;10;70%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;NNE;16;63%;14%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;21;4;Becoming cloudy;26;9;SSE;22;18%;3%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;20;13;Clouds and sun;20;13;E;7;61%;66%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;19;13;Showers and t-storms;23;11;WNW;14;61%;76%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;24;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;WNW;7;54%;55%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;19;11;Showers and t-storms;20;11;N;9;62%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;19;11;A shower or t-storm;20;9;NW;20;76%;74%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;14;9;Cloudy and breezy;16;12;NW;32;72%;78%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;35;25;A t-storm around;35;26;SW;9;56%;55%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;24;11;Partly sunny;25;11;NE;7;39%;29%;11

_____

